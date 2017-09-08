Linda (Burgner) Willmarth, 1949-2017

Linda Dee (Burgner) Willmarth, a devoted sister and aunt, avid reader, gardener, soap-maker and animal lover passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 20, 2017 in Ashland, Kan., at the age of 68.

Linda was born in Denver on March 26, 1949 and moved to Grand County in 1961.

To escape the harsh mountain winters, she had recently moved to southwestern Kansas.

She spent the majority of her life in the mountainous Granby and Hot Sulphur Springs communities of Colorado.

She is preceded in death by her mother Alyce Lesch of Granby, and her father Vernon Burgner of Georgetown, Texas. Her brother Jim Burgner of Sunset, S.C., and her nephew Michael Burgner of Concord, N.C., survive her.

We invite you to honor Linda's memory and her love for her dog "Tip" by promoting compassion for animals within Grand County.

Memorial contributions may be made online at The Grand County Pet Pals site located at http://grandcountypetpals.com/product/grand-county-pet-pals-donations-memberships/.

"No farewell words were spoken, no time to say goodbye, you were gone before we knew it Linda, and only God knows why."