Obituary: Debra Lyn Zook: 1963 – 2017 | SkyHiNews.com

Debra Lyn (Newcomb) Zook, 53, of Granby, Colorado, was called home to her Lord and Savior on Saturday, March 18th, suddenly, due to a pulmonary embolism. She was born in Denver, CO on April 5, 1963 to Chuck and Joyce Newcomb. Deb graduated from Poudre High School. She attended CSU for Business Administration, and was President of My Sister's Keeper, a 501c3 that brings justice to abused women. She was married to Douglas Zook on February 14, 1998.

Deb was a gifted leader with a passion for teaching. She was also a business owner, running Boarding & Beyond in Aurora, taking care of God's creatures. She loved the beach and scuba diving. She was a loving "Grammy" to her granddaughters, a guide to her children who loved her so. Most of all, she knew and loved Jesus. (Read the rest of her story at HisSweetheart.com)

Deb is survived by her husband, Doug, her children Corey Starke, Tucker, Hannah, Derek, and Bethany, and her granddaughters Zoelie, Allister, and Penelope, her parents Chuck and Joyce Newcomb, her brother Robert Newcomb, and sister Laura Main. She had many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends whom she loved dearly. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to My Sister's Keeper, Inc., at PO Box 1750, Granby, Colorado, 44826.