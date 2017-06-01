Obituary: Donald S. Stookey, 1946-2017 | SkyHiNews.com

Donald Spears Stookey passed away on May 30, 2017. He was born in Denver in 1946. He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1964, he attended Santa Monica College in 1966 and CU Denver until 1967. He enlisted in the Air Force in 1967 and was a decorated Vietnam War veteran until 1969, specializing as a jet engine mechanic on fighter aircraft until 1971. Owned his own masonry business until 1980, Project Engineer for MA Mortenson until 1987. Moved to Grand Lake in 1990 a residential appraiser, worked for the Grand County Assessor's office until 1999, and retired as owner of Stookey Appraisal services in 2009. He moved back to Denver in 2014.

To all of the family and friends he loved, you know who you are, Don said he will miss you greatly!

Don was preceded in death by his father and mother and is survived by daughters Stacey and Amy, son Jacob, sisters Karen and Patra, and six grandchildren, Dylan, McKayla, Addyson, Cayden, Karter and Donovan.

A memorial service will be held at Fort Logan National Cemetery at 1:15 p.m. June 6. A reception will immediately follow at Happy Canyon Clubhouse 6495 E Happy Canyon Rd 80237.