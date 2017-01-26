Obituary: Donna Jean Childress | SkyHiDailyNews.com

Donna Jean Childress, 84, passed away January 7, 2017 at Primrose Retirement Community in Pueblo, Colo.

She was born February 3, 1932 in Steamboat Springs, Colo. to Alice and Alva West. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, James Austin Childress; two children, Debbie (Jeff) Childress; Mike (Cathy) Childress; four grandchildren, Elizabeth (Thomas) Parker; Melissa (David) Zeleznikar; Samantha (Kyle) Swindler; Kat Childress; two great-grandsons, Adam and Jacob Zeleznikar; brother, Richard (Bettyann) West; sister, Connie (Richard) Nelson; sister-in-law, Gerry West, plus many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alva and Alice West, sisters Maxine (Don) Fulk, Betty (Sam) Childress and brother, Clifford West.

Donna married Jim Childress, who was the love of her life, in November 1950. They ran a dry cleaning shop in Granby for a few years then in 1960, Donna, Jim and their two children moved to Salt Lake City, Utah and while there, owned and operated four dry cleaning shops. In 1974, they moved back to Granby and operated Town and Country Cleaners until their retirement in 1992. Donna was an active member of Church of the Eternal Hills in Granby and was active in Eastern Star. She loved bowling on a bowling league, reading and writing poetry, ice skating, working at the voting polls, gardening in her beautiful flower garden, going on long walks in the mountains she loved, and spending time with her family, friends and animals.

At her request, cremation has taken place. There will be a celebration of her life in Granby this summer. More information will appear in the Sky-Hi News at a later date. Those who wish to make a donation may do so to Mountain Pet Rescue at http://www.mountainpetrescue.org.