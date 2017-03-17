Obituary: Harriet Weltman | SkyHiDailyNews.com

Harriet Weltman

Harriet Weltman passed away March 8 after battling cancer. She was 76. A native of Washington, DC (Woodrow Wilson '58), Harriet graduated Magna Cum Laude from Georgetown University ('62) with a major in French and Russian. For many years she worked as the specialist in PL1 at the NIH Data Center in Bethesda MD. Ms Weltman was a resident of Golden, Colorado. for over 25 years. Disabled by polio when she was ten, Harriet became an avid skier and taught disabled skiers at Winter Park for many years. Harriet was a nature lover who visited the Antarctic, Arctic, Africa, Alaska, and Galapagos Islands. She was accomplished at piano and guitar as well.

Of the battle with cancer, the Cancer Center Director described Harriet Weltman as "a spitfire!" She is survived by a brother, Robert Weltman of Denver, niece Lauren Davenport of Brooklyn NY, nephew Andrew Weltman of Washington DC, niece Sarah Yehuda of Englewood NJ three grand nieces, one grand nephew, cousins Joan Paglin of Eugene OR. and Arlene Bell of Seattle, WA.. and a second cousin Philip Aghion of Moscow Russia.

In lieu of flowers, she wished that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to any reputable charity that helps women or animals.