Obituary: James A. Childress, 1929-2017 | SkyHiNews.com

James Austin Childress, 87, passed away on Aug. 4, 2017 at Primrose Retirement Community in Pueblo. He was born Aug. 10, 1929 in Aspermont, Texas, to Millard Fillmore and Mollie Moore Childress. He is survived by two children, Debbie (Jeff) Childress, Mike (Cathy) Childress; four grandchildren, Elizabeth (Thomas) Parker, Melissa (David) Zeleznikar, Samantha (Kyle) Swindler, Kat Childress; two great-grandsons, Adam and Jacob Zeleznikar; brother-in-law Richard (Bettyann) West; sisters-in-law Gerry West and Connie (Richard) Nelson, plus many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Donna Childress, his parents, his sister, Hazel (Blanton) Franks, brother, Sam (Betty) Childress and many other beloved family members.

Jim came to Granby from Texas in 1946 to work in a dry cleaning shop his sister and her husband owned. There he met Donna and they were married in 1950. Right after their marriage, Jim went to Korea with the U.S. Army where he served as an engineer building airstrips. After returning to Granby, he and Donna ran a dry cleaning shop for a few years with Sam and his wife, Betty. In 1961, Jim, Donna and their two children, Debbie and Mike, moved to Salt Lake City, Utah, where they owned and operated four dry cleaning shops. In 1974, they moved back to Granby and owned Town and County Cleaners until their retirement in 1992.

Jim was an active member of the Shriners, Kiwanis and was a 32nd Degree Mason. He enjoyed skiing, waterskiing, reading, calligraphy and spending time with his family. Jim was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and will be greatly missed.

At his request, cremation has taken place. A celebration of his life will be held at Church of Eternal Hills in Tabernash on Aug. 19 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mountain Pet Rescue at http://mountainpetrescue.org/.