Obituary: John (Hilly) Hillison | SkyHiNews.com

John (Hilly) Hillison, age 62, of Fraser and formerly of Janesville, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully at home April 11, 2017. Born in Janesville on April 25,1954, he was the son of his late father, Irving, and his beautiful mother, Hazel, who still resides in Janesville along with his three brothers: Mike, Dennis and Tom. He is survived by his loving wife, Debora, and his son, Christofer (Sierra), and their son, Kayden, his grandson. He was the proud owner and operator of "Hilly's Hooker Service" and has done business in Grand County for the last 40+ years. He was a friendly and familiar face to those in the Valley and will be missed by so many. He was predeceased by his first beloved wife, Gina. John leaves behind innumerable friends and family members. He was a truly loving and caring man, always willing to lend a hand. He will never be forgotten.