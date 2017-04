Obituary: Neil R. Haight: 1936 – 2017 | SkyHiNews.com

Former Grand County resident, Neil Haight, died April 16 in York, PA. During his two decades in Grand County, Neil worked as a mechanic, and was part owner of GranDisposal. Married to Ellen (Fatiuk) Haight for 33 years, Neil leaves behind 3 children: Dean Haight of Greeley, Susan Van Natta of Albuquerque, and David Haight of York. Neil has 9 grandchildren. Memorial idea: buy a stranger's meal in a restaurant, a favorite habit of Neil's.