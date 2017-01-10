Obituary: Roger Michael Lee | SkyHiDailyNews.com

Roger Michael Lee, 54 of Winter Park, Colo. passed away January 4, 2017. He is survived by his wife, Angela and their families.

Roger was a member of the U.S. Disabled Ski Team and a beloved employee at Safeway. There will be a memorial potluck dinner at the Silverado II event center at 2 p.m., January 14. In lieu of flowers, the Roger

Lee Memorial Fund has been opened at Wells Fargo for donations.