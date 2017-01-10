Obituary: Terri Ellen Odell | SkyHiDailyNews.com

Terri Ellen Odell, 64, died Wednesday morning December 28, 2016 after a battle with cancer. She died peacefully at home in Palisade, Colo., with her brother Tim by her side.

Terri was born in California on April 28, 1952, but was a Colorado girl and moved back to the family farm outside of Gill, Colo. Terri moved with her family to southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois in 1958 and graduated from high school in Libertyville, Ill. Upon graduation she moved back to Colorado and lived in Greeley and along the Front Range for a number of years. Terri moved to her beloved Grand Lake and became a part of the community. One of Terri’s great passions was world travel. She made trips to Europe, Australia, New Zealand and the British Isles. She would save her money until she had enough to make the trip, then would spend several months traveling. Terri earned an Associate’s degree from Ames College in Greeley and a Masters degree from Adams State College in Alamosa to enable her to pursue her other passion which is giving children a good start on the road to an education. Terri taught in Glenwood Springs, Carbondale, Rifle and some substitute teaching in Palisade.

Terri is survived by her parents William Edward and Mary Carolyn Odell of Glenwood Springs; son Aaron Leibowitz of Parachute, Colo.; stepdaughter Kaitlin Leibowitz of Charlotte, N.C.; brothers Timothy (Anne) Odell of Fort Collins, Colo.; Jeff (Annette) Odell of Greeley, Colo.; Patrick (Tara) Odell of Lake Villa, Ill. and sister Beth (Al) Moore of Eagle-Vail, Colo.

A memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m., January 22 at The First United Methodist Church in Glenwood Springs, Colo.