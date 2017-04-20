Obituary: Wolfgang Wendt | SkyHiNews.com

Wolfgang Wendt (78) passed away peacefully at home in Cape May, New Jersey, on Monday, April 10, 2017, taken by Alzheimer's Disease. He is survived by his soul mate and beloved wife, Robyn Wendt and his son, Geoffrey Wendt along with many close friends he called 'brother' and was predeceased by his twin son, Wolfie Wendt and ex-wife Nancy Wendt, who was also taken by Alzheimer's Disease. Wolfgang was born in Berlin-Pankow, Germany, Feb. 22, 1939, the only child of Eric and Ursula (Prodoehl) Wendt. He trained as a Konditor (pastry chef) and travelled to the United States, via Canada, in 1960 to get international experience. He worked in his profession in many fine hotels like the Brown Palace and Fairmont Hotel in Denver, Colorado. He opened The German Bakery in Denver before moving to the Mountains in Winter Park, Colorado, in the '70s where he was assistant innkeeper and executive chef of Millers Inn ski lodge. There, in 1982, he met and married Robyn, a Kiwi girl! They enjoyed many years of skiing, sailing, cycling and travel adventures before moving to Cape May, via Maryland. Several restaurants and bed and breakfasts later Wolfgang and Robyn purchased Rhythm of the Sea on Beach Avenue in 1997, where Wolfgang continued to share his passion for cooking and baking until Alzheimer's made it difficult for him to process. Robyn continues to welcome guests to the Inn. Wolfgang lived life to the fullest. Celebrate life and enjoy it all. There will be a private interment of his ashes in Colorado at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to your favorite charity in Wolfgang's honour. (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May, NJ) info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com