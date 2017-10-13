Paul B. Jacobs, 1966-2017

Paul B. Jacobs, 50, died early in the morning on Oct. 1, 2017. Paul was born in Michigan, the second son of Earl Sr. and Dorothy (Ravare) Jacobs. Paul was raised and educated in Kansas City, Mo., and had been a resident of the Granby area for the last 14 years.

In Kansas City, on Nov. 27, 1993, Paul married and spent the rest of his days with the love of his life, Victoria Settles. They were blessed with three children, Nathaniel (Nate) 23, Sydney 21, and Benjamin (Benji) 19.

Mr. Jacobs was self-employed as the co-owner, with his wife Victoria, of Jacobs Ladders Painting Company, based in Granby, Co. Paul worked with his sons, and was well-known for his fairness, work ethic and the quality of his work.

The pace of life in the mountains of Colorado was well suited to Paul. He rarely met a person he didn't have a smile for and would talk to anyone. Paul was the consummate couch potato. He was up early and never shied away from a hard day's work. He also rarely saw the clock strike 9 p.m., for he went to bed early as well. On the rare occasions Tori could get him out in the evening he enjoyed spending time with close friends in the comfort of their homes or out for dinner. On the moments he took off, you would find him spending time with his family, fishing, or out on the golf course.

Paul was preceded in death by his mother and father. Paul leaves his soul-mate and beloved wife Victoria; his oldest son Nathaniel; his daughter Sydney; and his son Benjamin. He also leaves his older brother Earl Jr.; two sisters, Francine and Rosalie in the Kansas City area; two sisters, Nichole and Jasmine and his brother Preston in Louisiana. Paul also leaves a host of nieces and nephews, in particular Remy, Aiden, and Rian who loved to visit him in Colorado and go fishing with their favorite uncle Paul.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 21, 2017 at Church of the Eternal Hills, 100 Meadows Boulevard, Tabernash, CO 80478.