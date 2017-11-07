Phyllis (Taylor) Simerson, 1933-2017

Phyllis Ellen (Taylor) Simerson, 84, died peacefully in her sleep on Oct. 22, 2017 in Morrison.

After retirement from Denver Public Schools in 1995, she and husband, Jim, lived in Granby until 2007 when they returned to Denver.

She was survived by daughters Gwynne Ellen (Paul) Stephenson, Glenda (James) Spooner; son Glen Simerson; grandchildren Sean (Anna) McFarland, Kelly Erin McFarland, Caitlin (David) Pena, and great-grandson Benicio Pena. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, James Riley Simerson. At her request, cremation and private family interment has taken place.