Richard “Rich” J. McNeely | SkyHiDailyNews.com

Richard “Rich” J. McNeely, 91, passed away peacefully at home on January 15, 2017.

Rich, a World War II combat veteran and recipient of two Purple Hearts, is survived by Frances, his loving wife of 62 years, son Tim (Leigh Ann), grandson Quinn, granddaughter Peyton, and sister Barbara Palmer.

Born in Denver, Colo., and following his formative years, married Frances and later moved to Grand Lake, Colo. Rich was the Founder/Owner of Hi Country Patrol and Snow Removal, the Mustang Gas Station and Towing Service. He served as the Grand Lake Town Marshall, volunteered on the Grand Lake Fire Department, Grand County Sheriff’s Patrol, and concluded his career as a ranger in Rocky Mountain National Park. In 1985, Rich and Fran moved their home base for retirement to Lake Havasu City, Ariz., where they spent many summers travelling the country on their touring motorcycle subsequently followed by their travel trailer. Rich was an active Elk Club and Marine Corp League member; serving many years in the Color Guard. Rich’s last years were spent in California with his loving family. Rich had a kind heart and a quick wit and will be greatly missed by all who knew him and loved him. Condolences or correspondences can be made to tim.mcneely@wavecable.com.