Rosemary E. Knerr, 1948-2017

Rosemary Elisabeth Knerr, 69, of Hot Sulphur Springs passed away Aug. 30, 2017, at her home with her two children by her side. Rosemary was born June 11, 1948 in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Henry Heinrich Boettjer and Hertha Elisabeth Boettjer. She moved to Grand County in the early 1980s where she continued to live until her passing.

Rosemary was the Director of Communications and Member Services for Mountain Parks Electric, where she was a valued employee for over 30 years. She loved writing and her articles for Colorado Country Life won several awards over the years. She also successfully organized the Mountain Parks Electric Annual meeting each year, which brought hundreds of members from the cooperative together to discuss and vote on important issues.

Rosemary cared deeply about education and was very instrumental in her role with Mountain Parks Electric by helping many students in the school districts of Grand County, West Grand County, and North Park receive scholarships for college. She also supported and helped many students attend an annual Washington, D.C., Youth Tour and Youth Leadership Camp.

Rosemary had a heart of service and enjoyed volunteering in many aspects of the Grand County Community. She was an active board member for the Chamber of Commerce and for many years she served as a Board of Trustee for the Grand County Library District. The beautiful libraries we now have testify to her selfless dedication.

Because of her service to Grand County, in 2016 Rosemary was voted Citizen of the Year and was honored in the Fourth of July parade. Many friends and co-workers walked alongside the float she was riding in.

Rosemary will be remembered for her bountiful love and kindness, and her ever present sense of humor. She was known for treating everyone she met with respect, dignity and compassion. She will always be loved and never forgotten.

First and foremost Rosemary was a Mother who loved, encouraged and inspired her two children. She took great pride in her son Anthony Leyba, and daughter Briana Leyba. Rosemary is also survived by her brother Al and his wife Linda and many friends who loved her dearly.

A memorial service and celebration of Rosemary's life will be held at the Church of the Eternal Hills, Tabernash on Sept. 30 at 10:30 a.m. Condolences may be offered at PO Box 179, Hot Sulphur Springs, CO 80451.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Rosemary's name may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, or to the local non-profit of your choice.