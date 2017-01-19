Obituary: William Wilson Schade | SkyHiDailyNews.com

Bill was born November 22, 1951 to George Rodney and Waunita Wilson Schade in Carbon County, Utah. He was the tenth child and seventh son in a family of 16 children. His mother experienced eight single child births, and four sets of twins. He grew up and was educated in Carbon County, Utah. He left this earthly world January 15 in Grand Lake, Colo.

In 1970 he met and married the love of his life, Marjorie Lou Curtis Schade. To this union two daughters were born in the early seventies, Kristen Yevonne and Karen Janiece. He was always so proud of his girls. Then in 1984 a son William Nicholas joined the girls and his shirt buttons really popped. He was so proud to have his son. The girls took on the role of big sister’s, so Nick had lots of special attention. Bill was always a hard worker and in 1988 his job with Rio Grande railroad took him to Colorado. This was to be for a short time. But it turned out to be a permanent home for the family. He loved outdoor sports and was an avid hunter, camper, and fisherman. He had a great love of music and was self taught on several instruments his favorite was guitar. He passes this talent on to his children they all played instruments.While he lived in Carbon County, he had his band Justus and Shade. He was always at his best when playing music. After moving to Colorado he was associated with many groups involved with music. He taught lessons played for many weddings, community groups, wrote many of his songs and made CD’s, as well as composed original music and lyrics. While associating with the groups and people he made a vast community of friends far and wide for which he held a deep respect and love for. After the sudden and shocking death of their first born daughter the darkness of Dementia started creeping in. He was aware of this darkness; it tormented him and did he best to fight it. We realize that many families have and are fighting this same demon and to them we extend our heartfelt thoughts and prayers. To all the Search and Rescue unit volunteer’s who came out to search for Bill, our words of gratitude cannot express how proud we are to live in a community of such generosity and kindness.

Bill was proceeded in death by his parents, his brothers Dick, Gerald, and Ralph, sister’s Becky, Ruth and Dorothy, Son-in-law Hermon (Butch) Raines, and daughter Kristen Schade Hardman. He is survived by his beloved wife Margie. His daughter Kristen’s family – Craig and Carmen Hardman, Conor, Korianne, Matthew and Noah Hardman. His daughter Karen and Jaroslaw Smolira, Rashelle, Oliver, and Amelia. Son William (Nick) Schade. He always thought each of his children and grandchildren were unique in their own way and each held a special place in his heart. Brothers George and family of Price, Utah. Jim and family of Salina, Utah. Gerald and family of Elmo, Utah. Earl (Tom) and family of Huntington, Utah. Carl (Ringo) and family of Price, Utah. Brent of Elmo, Utah. Sisters Jean Adams and family of Boise, Idaho. Sandra Jewkes and family of Ferron,Utah. Lynda Smith and family of Mona, Utah.

With this large family there are many in-laws and nieces and nephews; I can’t name them all. But he always knew you. In-laws Norman and Dorothy Curtis Brother in-law Dean and Sandra Curtis. Nephews D.J., Chris, and Daric Curtis always thought Uncle Bill a special guy. We are all so glad to have been a part of your life. We shall miss you, and at the same time we have many wonderful memories of you to comfort us. As one door closes, another door opens for an incredible journey. Until we meet again Rest in Peace.

Memorial Services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, January 21 at The Inn at Silvercreek, in Granby, Colo. as well as a services in Price, Utah to be determined at a later date.