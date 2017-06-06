Obituary: Doris Braun, 1947-2017 | SkyHiNews.com

Doris Braun, 69, of Grand Lake passed away May 30, 2017 at her home with her family by her side.

Doris was born on July 20, 1947, in Zürich to Albert Neukom and Gertrud (Schnellmann) Neukom.

After raising their two daughters in Zürich, Doris and her husband, Egon, decided to move their family to Grand Lake in 1995 to start their new venture as the owners of the Waconda Motel & Restaurant.

Very quickly Doris started getting involved with the chamber and all the fun Grand Lake events, eventually taking charge of the Grand Lake Fireworks Organization.

Everyone who ever came to town knew about the cute bald lady dressed in red, white and blue, collecting fireworks donations at the stop sign.

She is survived by husband Egon Braun, daughters Anita Entz and Monika Conger, their husbands, Dustin Entz and Sam Conger, and grandchildren, Dylan and Landon Entz, Cameron and Lucas Conger.

She was the most giving person, and will be missed by all.

In lieu of flowers, please stay tuned for a donation suggestion on the website bit.ly/DorisBraun.

A memorial service and celebration of life will take place on July 20, details to follow.