Obituary: Dorothy Mannon passed away on Feb. 28 | SkyHiDailyNews.com

Dorothy Mannon 86, of Aurora, formerly of Columbine Lake, passed away on Feb. 28 surrounded by her loving family. A rosary service will be held on Thursday, March 9 at 7:30 p.m. at Horan & McConaty HeartLight Center, 11150 E. Dartmouth Ave., Aurora. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, March 10 at 10:30 a.m., Saint Michael of the Archangel, 19099 E. Floyd Ave., Aurora. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rocky Mountain Conservancy West Side Trails, Attn. Mannon Fund, P.O. Box 3100, Estes Park or RMconservancy.org, for Dorothy's love of Rocky Mountain National Park.