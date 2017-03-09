Obituary: Jerry Archuleta passed away on Feb. 19 | SkyHiDailyNews.com

Jerry Archuleta (Archie) passed away on Feb. 19 in Westminster, CO. He is survived by Kadin Archuleta, Aliza Garcia, Renee Archuleta and Denice Archuleta. Mother, Carmen Archuleta. Sisters Bernice Pasillas, Carol Villalobos and Anna Archuleta. Brother Clarence Archuleta. God daughter Vanessa Stiefel. Many nieces and nephews. And Shirley Archuleta. Service is scheduled for March 25 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Snow Catholic Church, 300 11th St., Granby.