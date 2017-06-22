Obituary: Karen L. McCormack | SkyHiNews.com

Our beloved Karen Lynn McCormack, 51, of Granby passed away on the evening of Sunday, June 18, 2017.

She is survived by her husband, Richard W. McCormack, and children: Jonathon, Dustin, Michael and Holly; grandchildren: Alicia, Bryson, Christopher, Katherine, Madison, Kaley and Jake; and siblings: Kristina, Philip, Marie, Paul and Patrick, along with many loving family and friends.

Born in Brooklyn, NY, on Aug. 7, 1965, being raised in New Jersey and Florida, living in many places and finally settling in Colorado. Karen passionately loved taking photos, capturing the breathtaking scenery surrounding her to share with her loved ones. She was most happy when near her grandchildren, whom she loved dearly.

She was a spunky, tenacious, fun-loving, hard-working woman with a wonderful sense of humor. Always willing to give of herself, sharing her of love of beauty and life thru her many creative artistic talents. Karen's pure and loving spirit, will forever and always be remembered by all who knew and loved her.

At last being free from pain to be rejoined with many beloved in the Paradise of Heaven. Karen, our beautiful white butterfly and Guardian Angel now watches over us with Love.

To send a condolence to the family go to her web page at http://www.grandcountymortuary.com.