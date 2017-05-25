Obituary: Virginia Winter | SkyHiNews.com

Virginia Lee Winter, 73 of Granby passed away in her home on May 14 in Washington, Utah.

Vicky was born in Steamboat to Pearl and Jabez Moore on Nov. 7, 1944. She married James E. Winter III on June 7, 1962. She worked as the town clerk of Fraser for 28 years.

Vicky is survived by her husband James Winter, her sons Jim Winter IV, his wife Jen and their son Jacob all of Grand Junction; Micheal Winter of Venice Beach, Calif.; Tony Winter, his wife Brandie and their four daughters, Amanda, Makayla, Lexy, and Emma all of Hot Sulphur Springs, and her daughter Shelley Winter, her husband Tony Hatfield, their two children Kaylee and Jason all of Granby; her sister Marilyn Moore of Washington, Utah.

She will be missed dearly.