Old Fall River Road in RMNP now closed for season; unknown when Trail Ridge Road will reopen

Old Fall River Road in Rocky Mountain National Park is now closed for the season to vehicles, according to an announcement from Rocky Mountain Park officials on Thursday, and it is not known when Trail Ridge Road will reopen.

The road will be open to bicycles and leashed pets through Nov. 30, and on Dec. 1, the road will revert to trail status.

Old Fall River Road, sometimes referred to as “The Old Road” by park staff, was the first automobile road to penetrate the interior of the park. The one-way uphill road, punctuated by switchbacks, is slower-paced and spans 11 miles from Horseshoe Park — a short distance west of the Fall River Entrance — through the park’s wilderness to Fall River Pass, reaching 11,796 feet above sea level.

Trail Ridge Road, the main road that takes travelers through the park and connects Grand Lake to Estes Park, continues to be closed due to snow accumulation from the recent snow storm. Drifting snow has reached four feet in some locations, with wind and overnight freezing temperatures at higher elevations.

It is unknown when the popular road, which is also Highway 34, may reopen to the public.

Trail Ridge Road has been closed today and, due to Friday’s weather forecast for regions above 11,000 feet, it is unknown whether the road will reopen tomorrow, according to officials.

For daily updates on Trail Ridge Road’s closure status, call 970-586-1222.