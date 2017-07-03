Old Fall Road now open in RMNP | SkyHiNews.com

Old Fall River Road in Rocky Mountain National Park opened for the season Friday afternoon, normally opening by the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

This summer, during periods of high vehicle congestion, park staff may restrict vehicle access when needed on Old Fall River Road.

Weather permitting, Old Fall River Road, Alpine Visitor Center and Trail Ridge Store Parking Area will be closed Aug. 1, 2 and 3 and again on Aug. 17, while the Alpine Visitor Center parking area is being resurfaced and then striped.

Old Fall River Road will close for the season to vehicles on Oct. 2 for annual maintenance, and reopen to bicycles and pedestrians from Oct. 7 through Nov. 30. On Dec. 1, the road will revert to trail status.

Old Fall River Road was built between 1913 and 1920. It is an unpaved road which travels from Endovalley Picnic Area to above treeline at Fall River Pass, following the steep slope of Mount Chapin's south face. Due to the winding, narrow nature of the road, the scenic 9.4-mile route leading to Trail Ridge Road is one-way only. Vehicles over 25 feet and vehicles pulling trailers are prohibited on the road.