One party transported to hospital after motorcycle collision south of Granby | SkyHiNews.com

A car versus motorcycle collision on US Highway 40 stalled traffic Monday night just south of Granby near the highway turnoff to the Granby Ranch Resort and resulted in one medical transport.

The collision occurred late Monday afternoon around 5 p.m. where Village Road, leading to Granby Ranch, enters onto US 40. First responders on the scene confirmed the collision involved only two individuals, the drivers of both the motorcycle and the other vehicle, a maroon sport utility vehicle.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported by Grand County EMS to Middle Park Medical Center – Granby for evaluation of injuries, according to Chief Ray Jennings with Grand County EMS. The other party, the driver of the SUV, was uninjured during the collision and was still on scene talking with investigators and first responders as local firefighters and Sheriff's deputies worked to clear debris from the highway.

US 40 was down to one lane traffic on a roughly 100-yard section of the highway stretching from Village Road towards the stop light at Thompson Road. Chief Jennings noted first responders were working quickly to get the highway opened back up.

This story will be updated as additional details emerge.

Responding agencies included Grand Fire, Grand County EMS, Granby Police, and Grand County Sheriff's Office.