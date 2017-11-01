Open enrollment for health insurance now underway

The open enrollment period for the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, often referred to as the ACA and most commonly known as Obamacare, kicked off Wednesday.

The open enrollment period will run through Jan. 12, and citizens will need to enroll by Dec. 15 though to ensure they have coverage in place by Jan. 1.

Over the last nine months the fate of Obamacare has existed in a sort of limbo as newly minted President Donald Trump and Congressional Republicans have set their sights on repealing the law. Multiple bills have failed in the U.S. Senate and, at least for now, it appears opponents of the law have shifted their focus to other priorities. As such, citizens in the nation will still be required to obtain health insurance or face the tax penalties that can be levied under the law.

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, approximately 52 percent of Colorado residents obtain health insurance through their employers. Most employers who offer health insurance programs provide some form of assistance for navigating the process but the system can be much more complicated for seasonal workers and the self employed.

Local citizens who are not quite sure how to navigate the process can contact Grand County Rural Health Network, a local nonprofit, for free assistance from a certified Health Coverage Guide. The Rural Health Network's Coverage Guides travel throughout Grand and Jackson County for their work and are available in specific communities on specific dates.

Call 970-531-4769 for more details on when and where you can schedule an appointment with a Health Coverage Guide.