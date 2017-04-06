De Vos: Blowing the moonshot (column) | SkyHiNews.com

Somewhere in the span between terror and coincidence is the fact that one of Hitler's slogans was, "Make Germany great again." Hopefully the sloganeering turns out differently this time, but you never know.

The District of Columbia was built on a bog and despite the concrete and monuments, remains one today.

In draining this swamp, one of the president's first moves will be to pull the plug on Meals on Wheels. Cutting this entitlement will hasten the checkout of lonely, old folks who probably couldn't even afford the salad bar at Mar-a-Lago. Their then-vacant homes could be cleared for luxury towers, creating tons of beautiful jobs for unpaid contractors.

Coal miners gave a joyous wheeze when the President announced that his son Barron was collaborating with Volkswagen to produce coal-powered SUV's.

The president couldn't repeal Obamacare, another of his mounting failures. The Democrats sabotaged him by giving him control of the house and the senate. But then some Republicans found a spine and stood up to a bad bill that benefited nobody but billionaires. Trump was furious, vowing revenge, but turned to more critical matters when his twice-baked potato arrived with insufficient sour cream.

Paul Ryan's not giving up on Trumpcare. His latest plan consists of a $25 voucher for everyone, rich and poor alike. It'll be stamped with an Uber number and the address of a hospital emergency room.

Eighteen percent of American income goes to health care. That's almost 2.5 times more than any other nation, yet we're near the bottom in outcomes. That's because Americans don't pay for health care. No, we pay for health insurance. America alone considers cancer a corporate revenue stream. Though they may whirl like Dervishes, Congress will never solve health care without a single-payer option.

Think of these shameful facts: 13 million American children go to bed hungry every night. For many of the 31 million school children who rely upon school lunches, it will be the only meal they eat that day. Yet education secretary, billionaire Betsy De Vos tells us, ". . . there is no free lunch," as the president cuts school lunch funding to cover the free-lunch tax breaks he's giving to Betsy.

Walling out Hispanics will enable Americans to pick lettuce again. But Mexico is ignorantly blind to such a fantastic winner and just laughed when Trump asked them to pay for that wall.

Putting white people back into poultry processing plants is a vital national interest, so America is going to pay for that wall by eliminating the National Endowment for the Arts, the National Endowment for the Humanities, the Institute of Museum and Library Services, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Are we tired of winning yet?

Well, of course not. The cancer moonshot blows up with big budget cuts to the National Institute of Health. But here's a happy thought, it means a sizeable tax break for all of us who make over a million a year!

The federal Corporation for National and Community Service provides transportation of the elderly to medical services and takes veterans to their VA hospital appointments. It's gone in the new budget but old folks and vets are tough; they'll figure something out.

Look closely at the new budget proposal. It cuts over 50 federal programs that will add to the suffering of the poor, the aged, the arts and the environment, while enriching the wealthy. We'll feel it, right here in Grand County.

It comes down to who we are and what we believe.