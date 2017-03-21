Letters to the editor | SkyHiDailyNews.com

Concerning Grand Lake development

I moved to Grand County with my husband 16 years ago and my business in Grand Lake is 15 years old. When first moving here the community seemed to be thriving and it was exciting to open my store as part of this bustling community with the old west flavor.

After surviving the recession and watching building after building either be vacated or beginning to decay the Old West Flavor was quickly disappearing. Then, with the construction of the Hardware Store, and the theatre it was exciting to see that the flavor could be maintained but also begin to bring new business into town. The theatre with more seating and better accommodations is helping with that effort.

Driving into town we have two immediate vacant areas with the old Stables and the building across the street. Moving down the street the Bears Den has been for sale , a vacant corner and house next to that. Further down is the proposed site for the Boardwalk Lofts at 824 Grand Avenue. The vacated bowling alley has a falling down entry. More buildings are unoccupied further down and the boardwalks need repair. How this brings more people here to keep the store owners and restaurants viable is concerning. I have personally had many tough years as a business owner on how to survive in a nostalgic western town with these vacancies. Therefore, I do not agree with leaving things the same.

The town board is very aware of the necessity of the architectural review. There is new excitement growing with business owners as we look forward to the landscaping, the repaired walk ways, and the construction of the Boardwalk Lofts. Those lofts, the retail and bowling alley will be done in good taste to compliment the theatre next to it. That building will bring many new loft owners to town, who shop and dine. The added retail space will give opportunities to more start up businesses adding to the shopping experience in Grand Lake. It is such a positive move to approve this. It gives us all hope that we not only can survive but see a resurgence of business. As far as the old western town it will be preserved in a new positive way because of the town leadership. I urge those opposed to see things as we do in business.

I hope this is the first of many people investing in the business district and that those of us that stayed here thru the hard times can breathe a sigh of relief.

Marjorie Cranston

Grand Lake

Thanks to supporters

Headwaters Trails Alliance (HTA) would like to send out a huge thank you to all that helped and attended our recent Moonlight Progressive Ski Dinner Fundraiser. This was a very successful event, with enjoyment from all of the participants. We would like to personally thank Solstice Winter Bistro, Idlewild Spirits Distillery, and The Ditch On 40 for offering their establishments, for the delicious food and beverages, as well as the professional and welcoming service. It means so much to have support from local establishments within the community for HTA so that we can manage the multi-use trails of Grand County. HTA is dedicated to identifying, maintaining, and expanding an accessible, interconnected trail system for the appropriate multi-user groups. HTA has the primary goal of providing high quality trails linking towns and recreational areas within Grand County!

We are also thankful to have the support of local companies and professionals including Jeremy Straley and Mountain States Snowcats who went out of their way to groom the trail specifically for the event, Grand Foundation and the Fraser Valley Metropolitan Recreation District for providing vans for transportation, The Perk and Rocky Mountain Roastery for providing materials for our luminaries, and Andy Miller, who provided materials and helped with placement of the luminary lights on the trail.

We would also like to thank all of the participants for your support, as well as all of our many volunteers that helped the event. Without all of our volunteers, this event would not have been possible. These include Andy Miller, Don Maurais, Maria Chavez, Megan Ledin, Ryan Lamers, Delayne Neiberger, Kimo Sullivan, Kris Bassett, and Wil Cleveland. From making the luminaries, to transporting participants, to trail prep and tear down, we were lucky enough to have these eager helping hands. Thanks for making this a successful event! We look forward to hosting this event again next year!

Headwater Trails Alliance