Martin: The sky’s the limit for Sky-Hi News | SkyHiNews.com

Greetings, Grand County. I am Sky-Hi News's new editor and I couldn't be more excited for the journey that we're beginning together.

I have such a passion for journalism, and that has translated into great success over the more than a decade I have worked as a journalist. Since my sophomore year in high school, I've been writing for media publications, in some form or another.

My career path began when I was in high school. I was a shy teenager who just recently discovered a knack for writing. My mother urged me to compete in a contest to become our local paper's summer correspondent. I entered and won by a landslide. It worked to validate my pursuits and boosted my confidence that I might actually be a good writer.

My writing and reporting continued to progress and I decided to make journalism my major in college. I worked for two daily newspapers while I attended college and, upon graduation with a bachelor's in journalism, landed my first real gig as editor of a weekly in northern Lower Michigan.

After getting my feet wet there for a little more than a year, I moved to North Dakota. It was a huge change, to say the least. I became editor of the Bowman County Pioneer, then worked my way up to regional managing editor for the company's Great Plains Properties, located in western North Dakota and southeastern Montana. I spent more than four years there and grew tremendously, both personally and professionally.

So how did I end up in Colorado?

Coming to Grand County wasn't necessarily planned, at least at first. I was offered a job as reporter at a daily in North Dakota and was ready to accept it until I discovered a job posting, by chance, seeking an experienced editor to lead Sky-Hi News. It was an opportunity I couldn't pass up. Not only would I get to continue to serve as editor of a publication, I would be living, working and playing in the heart of the Rocky Mountains.

Also, I'm a journalist so I go where I'm needed – that's how it typically works, at least from my experience. But I couldn't be more thrilled that I get to lead the staff at Sky-Hi and serve these wonderful communities.

I've had great successes in my career improving papers that needed something more than just some TLC; they required a clear vision of their future and a steady, dedicated hand at their direction. That's what I bring to Grand County.

The team here at Sky-Hi seems to embrace my vision for this paper. Along with the desire to help my staff excel, I want to grow this paper's reputation, our reach and the content we produce, both in print and online. My goal is to accomplish that through multiple ways but the first step is to ensure our staff is visible, accessible and eager to communicate with our communities.

It has been said that newspapers have no friends, only enemies.

That might be true for some, but it shouldn't — and won't — be true for us at Sky-Hi News.

My job as a journalist is to fairly and accurately deliver the news, and as editor it is to guide my reporters to do the same. We are here to report on the daily news that happens within our communities, as far and reaching as possible, and that's our intention. With a full staff, a clear focus of our commitment and an enterprising spirit, we'll be able to accomplish so much more here than what was previously possible.

So far I thoroughly enjoy the county, its breathtaking landscapes and the kind people I've met here. I look forward to continuing my path of success by repositioning Sky-Hi News as a news source that those in Grand County, and even beyond, can take pride in.

The sky's the limit for what we can accomplish at Sky-Hi News and we invite everyone to accompany us on this journey.

Bryce Martin, editor of Sky-Hi News, can be contacted at bmartin@skyhinews.com.