Obituary: Madalyn Rae Hendren, 1930-2017 | SkyHiNews.com

On behalf of our mother, Madalyn Rae Hendren our families would like to extend our thanks to all the fine folks who live (or have lived) in Fraser and enriched her life.

Although mom started her life as an Illinois farm girl, and breathed her last breath in Maui, it is well known that the mountains, the people, the birds and the critters of Fraser held a dear part of her heart.

The incredible neighbors… the kids that lived in the Hendren home… the birds, foxes and various visiting creatures all brought mom more joy than she could ever imagine and made retirement there with her husband Paul their own little slice of heaven.

Mom was predeceased by dad (Paul Hendren) in March 2014. Our families will never forget how special this town and you folks who knew them were, you also enriched our lives in your love and care for them.

How fitting that mom passed on during bluebird season, we hope she gets to return to roost every once in awhile ­— she would love that.

Please watch for a TBA celebration of her life in September.

RIP little Mountain Momma (Sept 25, 1930 – April 23, 2017).

Love your kids and families: Paula (Canmore, AB. Canada) and Eric (Maui, Hawaii), and your honorary Colorado daughter, Jean Nutting.