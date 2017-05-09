Our commitment is to better serve our communities | SkyHiNews.com

Our responsibility at Sky-Hi News is to serve our communities, to keep them informed and up to date with the goings-on in Grand County.

With the addition of a revamped weekly community calendar, we aim to better fulfill that responsibility. Starting today, the calendar in the Sky-Hi News will take on a new name — "Going on in Grand" — and it will be more inclusive, boasting popular upcoming events and more from all places in Grand County.

Knowing what's going on in the community is important. There are limited means to find that information, so Sky-Hi seeks to become the go-to source for people looking for what to do around the county.

Because we are limited on space, however, our team will use its best discretion when deciding what events go into the calendar in print each week; the remaining will be featured on our website. Nonprofit events and fundraisers will take priority.

Developing a close relationship with the community is integral, especially when running a business. Being in touch with the community drives a productive spirit and puts a local, human touch on the products we deliver.

Going forward, the calendar will tie in to our new Life and Living page that will feature more entertainment content such as movie reviews, feature coverage of upcoming events and more. That will be coming soon.

Pick up the printed edition of the Sky-Hi on Wednesdays and Fridays to see the additions in print, then turn to skyhinews.com to see what we're up to online. The name of our publication used to include the word "daily," and while that's no longer true for our print edition, our website and social media sites now provide news coverage as it happens. So, to that end, we are still a daily newspaper. Check out our website each and every day, and like us on Facebook and Instagram, because news doesn't only happen twice a week — it's a constant. And now so is our coverage.

That's our commitment.

I've lived and worked in both big cities and small towns and what I've learned from the latter is that community is most important.

When I moved to North Dakota, I wasn't accustomed to knowing everyone by name, having conversations with random people in the grocery store or being close with my neighbors. It wasn't until then that I realized what I was missing.

So it's important that we keep the needs and wants of our communities in mind.

I believe Grand County wants a solid, strong newspaper. And that's why we're committed to fostering connections with our readers, advertisers and our communities. Let us know how we're doing and how we can improve. Send us news tips, photos and suggestions. I'd love to hear from you.

Bryce Martin is editor of Sky-Hi News. Contact him at bmartin@skyhinews.com.