Muftic: Trump’s great wall of lies (column) | SkyHiNews.com

There are three messages coming out of the Trump administration: Trump claims priorities are to deport undocumented immigrants criminals first and deal with the law abiders later. He proposes to deny federal funding to "sanctuary cities" that do not report "illegal immigrants" to ICE (the federal immigration enforcement agency). The latter is on hold due to a federal judge calling it unconstitutional and that there is no legal definition of "sanctuary cities." Last, even if an illegal immigrant is not a criminal, they are still subject to deportation, but it is just not the administration's priority to search them out with their expanded ICE deportation force. The hard line Trump policy means a lasting solution to the Latin American immigration issue is nowhere in sight because of the influence in Congress of ultra-conservatives and the continued support of Trump by his political base.

Factcheck.org, the Pulitzer Prize winning non-partisan, independent fact checking project funded by the Annenberg Foundation, posted a list of "whoppers" told by President Trump in his first 100 days. One of those was Trump's claim that "sanctuary cities breed crime." Fact Check found there was no evidence that the crime rate was worse in sanctuary cities. Fact Check's own definition of "sanctuary cities" is "are those that limit the degree to which local police cooperate with requests from federal authorities to detain and turn over unauthorized immigrants."

That the Trump policy of giving priority to deporting criminals has bipartisan support. It was also the policy of the Obama administration, who immigrant rights advocates dubbed "importer in chief" for the increased numbers deported during his term. The political problem occurs in urban areas with large immigrant populations, with friends and relatives who are citizens and voters. Others such as border residents and many business people see advantages in immigrants as a low cost work force. There are also voters who consider the Trump folks racists, inhumane, and hatefully divisive.

On the other hand, Attorney Gen. Jeff Sessions reminded all that anyone who is here illegally, criminals or not, are subject to deportation. The result is to drive even those without criminal records who are here illegally back into the shadows. Witnesses to crime who are undocumented are now fearful to come forward to report crime as are those who are undocumented. The greatest impact has been on the reduction of reporting of domestic violence, noted in California in the U.S. news article and there has been a noticeable impact specifically in Denver, as well.

Trump's promise to build a beautiful wall does not have full support of the GOP Congress because of budget/deficit impact and the actual construction will be carried over to future funding requests. However, his increase in ICE funding and personnel helps keep the support of his base. The only real solution is comprehensive immigration reform that gives the undocumented at minimum legal status, if not a path to citizenship. Politically it is a hot potato and still damned by many on the right as "amnesty" because they consider all illegals law breakers. Expect little to happen in this GOP dominated Congress on immigration reform, especially one with such an ultra-conservative Freedom Caucus wielding so much power and influence and with Trump's political base sticking with him and his catering to the hardliners.

