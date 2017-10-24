Out with the old: Winter Park’s new logo part of ongoing communication improvement efforts

The town of Winter Park has unveiled a new municipal logo for the town, part of an ongoing effort to promote consistency and transparency with the community.

"We have realized that we do need to have better representation of the town's character, and creating consistency in our communications and everything we do with our residents and guests," said Drew Nelson, town manager for Winter Park.

Nelson said that the town identified the need to design a new logo and better brand awareness last fall as part of the budget process. He said the new logo will help to solidify the town's brand and allow the town to have clear messages that clarify key information about the town such as their facilities, vehicles and more.

The new logo is just part of the town's efforts to better engage with the public. Earlier this year the town signed a contract with Slate Communications, tasking them with creating a better platform for communication with the community.

"This is really more of a communications piece where we can better share information with our residents," said Nelson. "One of the things that we felt was lacking as an organization was direct communication to people who are interested in things that are going on in Winter Park.

"They may not attend council meeting or community events, so being able to express what's going on in Winter Park, how we're changing for the better and into the future was really important to town staff and the town council."

Nelson said the efforts to improve communication include making the town more accessible through Slate Communications, which now handles public relations for Winter Park, as well as reaching out to the public in new ways such as through social media.

Slate Communications designed the town's new logo, developed around the idea of an authentic, active mountain community. Nelson said the logo was designed to include whatever the viewer wants to see, whether it is summer, winter or anything in between.

"I think that it really reflects the playful attitude of Winter Park," said Nelson. "It's not traditional for sure. And I think that's what we want to embody as a community. We want to rely on tradition and have that as a foundation, but really look toward the future."