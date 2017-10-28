Panthers come up short in final game against Faith Christian, 41-26

The Middle Park Football Panthers were defeated in their final game of the season Friday night, falling to the Faith Christian Eagles 41-26, and finishing the year with a 4-5 record.

The Eagles took an early 14-0 lead in the first quarter thanks to 60 and 40-yard touchdown runs. Middle Park was quick to bounce back however, as a 65-yard touchdown run from Senior Quarterback Boston Gleich finally got them on the board.

Faith Christian responded with another touchdown of their own, but Junior Wide Receiver Beale Smith took the ensuing kickoff back 80-yards for a touchdown to bring the Panthers within one score. Smith also scored a rushing touchdown with under a minute left in the half to narrow the lead to one point.

The Eagles came out of the gate strong in the second half, punching in an eight-yard score with 10 minutes left in the third quarter. The Panthers again turned to Smith to respond, scoring from four-yards out on a pass from Gleich.

Faith Christian was able to hold onto the win, however, going on to score two more unanswered touchdowns to close out the game.

The Panthers went 4-5 for the second straight year under Coach Brandon Wilkes, finishing a respectable third place in the 2A Flatirons league, going 3-2 against league opponents. Middle Park finished fourth in the Flatirons league last season with a 2-3 league record.