Panthers compete at State Track | SkyHiNews.com

Several student athletes from Middle Park posted strong showings at last weekend's 2017 Colorado State Track and Field Championships.

Unlike other track meets throughout the year, which are typically not always segregated along school size classification lines, the state track Meet is a mass event with students from 1A up to 5A all compete at the same meet in the same time frame. Individual competitors at State Track compete only against students in their respective classifications though.

The state championship, held May 19 and 20 at the Jeffco Stadium in Denver, had originally been scheduled for three days, starting May 18, but late spring snowstorms in Colorado delayed the proceedings by a day.

Middle Park sent a modest contingent of athletes to the state meet competing in both running and throwing events as well one relay team. Theo Loo was the highest placing Panther at the State Meet. Loo took home an eighth place finish in the 3A shot put event.

Also finishing among the top competitors in shot put, on the girl's side of things, in class 3A was senior Claire Luque who ended her 2017 track season with a 13th place finish at state. Senior Sarah Bausano added her name to the list of top pole vaulters in the state with her 16th place finish.

Out on the track the Panthers showed their tenacity. Kremmling area resident and East Grand athlete Tyler Scholl competed in a pair of distance running events.

Scholl is a top-tier endurance athlete in the state and helped lead the Panthers to a state cross-country meet berth in the fall. He was also the first-place finisher at this year's State Nordic Skiing Championships. Ironically, the distance running events at state track are shorter than the standard distances Scholl normally competes at. He finished 18th in the 1,600-meter run and 11th in the 3,200-meter run.

The Panther girl's 4×800-meter relay team also finished out the year with a solid finish at state.

Morgan Shaw, Hayley Friesen, Raelee Granger and Alyssa Peterson, along with alternate Lizzie Barker, ran their way to a 15th place finish in Denver over the weekend.

Caleb Kissler rounded out the Panthers' performances at state and was a medalist in the unified 100-meter event.

Middle Park's Head Track Coach Christine Dubois-Miller was thrilled with how her student athletes after the meet calling the event "amazing" and adding the students posted "great performances".

"Athletes stepped it up at this year's state meet even with crazy weather and a condensed schedule," said Dubois-Miller. "We had a really good season and can hardly wait for next year, the State Meet just keeps you hungry for more."

Dubois-Miller extended a sincere thank-you to all the athletes who competed this year along with their families, Middle Park High, the East Grand School District and the community that supported the team's efforts. She closed by thanking the staff that helped guide the students this year.

"This season wouldn't have been possible without all the hard work and passion from my assistant coaches: Scotty Hick, Jack Dugwyler and Katy Mulligan," she said. "They are the best!"