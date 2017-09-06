Panthers volleyball crushes Estes Park on the court (with video)

Middle Park's volleyball squad got back to its winning ways Tuesday night with a dominating performance over the Estes Park Bobcats, winning three straight sets by significant margins.

The Panthers were looking for a bit of redemption this week after starting off the season in late August with a hard fought loss against the Faith Christian Eagles. The girls from East Grand dropped the opening match, which saw both teams trading wins on the way to a full five sets.

On Tuesday, however, the Panthers were in top form and rolled over the Bobcats — who entered the match with an 0-3 record — by 25-10, 25-12, and 25-18.

Tuesday's win brought the Panthers’s overall record to 1-1.

Leading the attack for the Panthers were seniors Bailey Martin and Kiera Barr who each recorded eight kills. Middle Park served up 17 aces on the day with Barr again leading the pack with four. She was tied by her fellow senior, Lexi Blixt, and followed closely by senior Shayna Hickox with three.

On the defensive side of things, Barr once again led the effort with six digs. Senior Harley Phillips supported the effort with five digs of her own that were followed closely by Blixt who tallied four. Rounding out the team's 23 total digs were freshman Dominyka Reventaite, three digs; junior Sammy Phillips, three digs; and junior Morgan Shaw, two digs.

Following the Tuesday match, the Panthers had two additional matches scheduled for this week.

Thursday night the ladies of the court will face off against county rivals the West Grand Mustangs in their first home game of the year. Additionally, the Panthers will take on SkyView Academy Hawks on Friday evening at home, with varsity action set to kickoff at 6 p.m.