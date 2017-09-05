Panthers dominate in rivalry game against Estes Park

The Middle Park High School football team bounced back this weekend, as the Panthers rolled over their rival Estes Park Bobcats 42-8, defending the Trail Ridge trophy.

The win brings the Panthers to 1-1 on the season.

Senior quarterback Boston Gleich led the team with 251 all-purpose yards, compiling 182 through the air and adding another 69 yards on the ground. Gleich completed nine of his 20 passes, throwing three touchdown passes and one interception.

Senior running back Blake Weimer rushed for 85 yards on 14 carries and scored two touchdowns. Junior wide receiver Beale Smith led the air attack with 95 yards on four catches and two touchdowns. Junior Caleb Kelley added another receiving touchdown.

Defense was the big story in this game however, as the Panthers smothered the Estes Park offense to eight points, an encouraging sign after giving up a whopping 80 points to Aspen in the season opener.

Senior Will Delay was dominant, recording eight tackles and two sacks resulting in total losses of 21 yards. Senior Cole Walker and Junior Dylan Kloss both recorded nine tackles, while Beale Smith produced on the defensive side as well with seven tackles.

The Panthers will take on The Academy Wildcats in their next bout Saturday.