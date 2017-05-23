Varsity track: Panthers on the podium | SkyHiNews.com

The end of the 2016/2017 school year is right around the corner and all across Colorado spring sports are wrapping up.

The track and field athletes of Middle Park High School spent last week hurriedly preparing for the State Track Meet in Jefferson County. In the run up to the State Meet the Panthers competed in a series of track meets including the Frontier League Meet held late last month. The Frontier League Meet was a fairly successful event for the kids from East Grand. The Panther girls took home a second place overall finish during the League Meet while the boys team was third among the men.

The Middle Park relay teams once again posted strong performances with multiple relay teams taking first and receiving First Team All Conference designations for their performances. The ladies 3200-meter relay team, including Lizzie Barker, Alyssa Petersen, Morgan Shaw and Raelee Granger, secured the top spot on the girl's side of things in that event. Their male counterparts from Granby also took home a first place in the 3200-meter relay. That team includes Brevik Petersen, Aidan Carver, Theo Loo and Elliot Shaw.

The Panther sprinters also had a good day with both the boys and girls 1600-meter relay teams taking first place and securing First Place All Conference honors at the same time. The lady Panthers 1600-meter relay team includes Haley Weimer, Tori Lahrman, Selena Stoncius and Lizzie Barker. The boys 1600-meter relay team includes Blake Weimer, Aironas Bilevicius, Mitch Gardner and Elliot Shaw.

On the individual side of things Middle Park runner Raelee Granger was the first place finisher in the 1600-meter race while senior Claire Luque continued her strong performances from the thrower's circle with a first place finish in the shot put. Granby's Brevik Petersen took first individually in the 1600-meter run.

While most of the Panther's first place finishes at League came from the relay teams individual competitors secured many second place standings, receiving Second Team All Conference honors for their efforts. Hayley Friesen and Theo Loo each took home second place individual finishes in the 800-meter run during the meet. Friesen was also the second place finisher in the 3200-meter run, a feat matched by her male teammate Brevik Petersen who also finished second in the 3200-meter run.

Alyssa Petersen helped the lady Panthers secure their second place team finish with a second place in the 1600-meter run while her teammate Claire Luque walked away with second in the discuss. The lady Panthers second place finishes also included the 800-meter relay team of Jene Hansen, Samantha Phillips, Selena Stoncius and Raylin Wikoff.

Rounding out the boys side of things Will DeLay took home a second place finish in the shot put while Blake Weimer was the second place finisher in the 300-meter hurdles. Theo Loo finished second in the pole vault event while the boys 800-meter relay team, including Akram Hanna, Will DeLay, Mitch Gardner and Elliot Shaw finished second in that event.

The track athletes from Granby rounded out their performances at the League Meet with multiple third-place finishes, securing All Conference Honorable Mention designations along the way. The girls 800-meter medley relay, with students Claire Luque, Sarah Bausano, Samantha Phillips and Selena Stoncius, finished third on the day as did the girls 400-meter relay team, including Samantha Phillips, Sarah Bausano, Savannah Whitford and Erin Emery.

Sarah Bausano racked up a pair of third place individual finishes, in both the pole vault and high jump, to go along with her two third-place relay team finishes. Middle Park boys jumpers Akram Hanna and Mitch Gardner also took third, in the high jump and triple jump events respectively. Other podium finishes for the Panthers included Hayley Friesen's third-place in the 1600-meter run, and Johanna Schneider's two third-place finishes in both the 800-meter run and the shot put.