Panthers shine in dominant homecoming victory

The Middle Park Football Panthers looked unstoppable against Jefferson High School tonight, trouncing the Saints 69-0 and taking home their third win of the year under the friday night lights. On a night full of fanfare and celebration the Panthers didn't disappoint a rousing homecoming crowd, securing their first shutout of the season in dominant fashion and moving to 3-4 on the year.

The game was over from the opening whistle, as Senior Running Back Blake Weimer took the opening kickoff to the house giving the Panthers an 8-0 lead they never relinquished. The Saints had no answer for the electric Weimer, who also returned two punts for touchdowns on top of a rushing TD.

Junior Cornerback Caleb Kelley was a nightmare for Jefferson Quarterback Benji Pecheco, intercepting three passes including a 50-yard pick-six in the first quarter. Junior Defensive Back Ben Kuhnel also returned an interception for a touchdown to start off the second quarter.

Senior Wide Receiver Beale Smith closed out the first half with a 15-yard rushing touchdown to give the Panthers a 49-0 lead.

With Middle Park clicking on every level, starters on the offense played sparingly in the second half, looking on as the defense closed out a stellar performance.

"We just went out there and played with some energy," said Senior Middle Linebacker and Captain Will Delay. "The homecoming week got us pumped up. We went out there and got a good win and had some fun."

Next up for Middle Park is a road matchup at Arvada, before closing the season at home against Faith Christian.