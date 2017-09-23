Panthers soccer beats Aspen 3-1

The Middle Park Panthers Soccer Team improved to 4-4 after a 3-1 win against Aspen Thursday afternoon, led by a solid effort from the team's underclassmen.

The Panthers got off to a solid start, taking a 1-0 lead in the first half against the 2-4 Skiers, an important bounce back goal after being shutout 4-0 in a loss against The Pinnacle last week. Middle Park outscored Aspen 2-1 in the second half to secure the win.

Sophomore Akram Hanna led the team with four points in the game, scoring a goal and tallying two assists. Senior Cesar Sandoval had a goal and assist, while Freshman Gustavo Galaviz added another goal.

Hanna and Galaviz may be two of the youngest members of the team, but they aren't playing like it. On the season Galaviz leads the team with ten points, followed by Hanna with nine and Sandoval with eight.

Galaviz leads the team with four goals in his first year, followed by Hanna who is second on the team in goals and assists with three of each.

Freshman goaltender Ethan Ruttenberg recorded his fourth win of the season, allowing one goal on ten shots, and making six saves.

With more than half the season behind them, the Panthers will face their most important stretch of contests to close out the year, taking on league opponents in their final six games.

Middle Park is currently sitting at a middling 1-3 against league rivals this year, but the Panthers have an opportunity to move up the standings with games against the 3-4 Bruce Randolph Grizzlies and 1-7 Bennett Tigers up next.