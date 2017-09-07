Panthers soccer drops to 2-2

The Middle Park Panthers soccer team took a loss on Thursday, falling to Denver School of Science & Tech Stapleton (DSST) 3-0 and dropping to 2-2 on the season.

Middle Park looked relatively weak in the first half, allowing the Knights to control possession for much of the half. With about four minutes left in the first half, DSST snuck a goal past the Panthers keeper Ethan Ruttenberg, and never surrendered the lead.

"One always wants to win, but we managed a five goal turn around from last season, so I am very happy with the team's effort and defensive organization," said Coach Dane Ruttenberg.

Last year the Knights beat Middle Park 9-1.

The Panthers gave up another goal to start off the second half, but began to turn it around after that, possessing the ball and getting shots on goal from Gustavo Galivis, Cesar Sandoval, Jaime Rios, Nick Lawrence and Akram Hanna, though to no avail.

"We began to move quicker off the ball to get open and moved the ball quicker," said Ruttenberg.

Coach Ruttenberg said that the team handled the loss well, and that seniors Cesar Sandoval, Lukas Senovaitis and Ryan Lane took it as an opportunity to preach focus, and to praise the team for their improvement and effort.

"The boys are committed to work as hard as they can to improve our possession and finally believe that can defeat any team," said Ruttenberg.

Ruttenberg also made a point to laude the performances of defenders Jacob Smith and Cameron Dellamano as well as forward Jaime Rios.

The junior varsity Panthers had better luck in their matchup with DSST, winning 3-0 and improving to 3-0 on the season. Goalkeeper Connor Life recorded his second shutout of the season.

"We have 36 hard working boys in our program and based on the J.V's performances, a bright future for many more seasons," said Ruttenberg.