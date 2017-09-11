Panthers volleyball squad extends winning streak with defeats over West Grand, SkyView Academy

The East Grand Panthers extended its winning streak to three last week with a pair of shutout matches against West Grand and SkyView Academy, beating both opponents in three straight sets.

The Panthers headed into the Thursday match against Kremmling's lady Mustangs with a .500 record, having lost the season opener to Faith Christian in late August, but bouncing back with a solid win over Estes Park.

Thursday's match was the home opener for the Panthers, who got to work right away, easily handing the Mustangs a loss in the first set, 25-14.

The girls from West Grand rebounded in the second set, pressuring the Panthers in an effort that proved not quite enough as East Grand secured the second set win, 25-18. During the third set, the Panthers once again controlled the pace of things on their way to a solid 25-15 victory and the match win.

Leading the way on the attack was senior Bailey Martin, who recorded 12 kills on the day. She was followed closely by her fellow senior, Kiera Barr, who recorded eight of the team's 29 total kills. Rounding out the team's kills were junior Sammy Phillips, with three; junior Morgan Shaw, with two; junior Haiden Baker, with 2; junior Nikki Dresen, with one; and senior Harley Phillips, with one.

The team served up 11 aces Thursday evening with Martin once again leading the Panthers with four.

Sammy Phillips tallied three aces against West Grand while senior Shayna Hickox managed two. Harley Phillips and senior Lexi Blixt each recorded one ace.

On the defense side of things, Blixt led the charge with 14 digs, doubling the number put up by her next closest teammate Sammy Phillips who tallied seven digs. Also recording digs against West Grand were Barr with three, Hickox with three and Harley Phillips with two.

After putting the Mustangs away the Panthers moved on to a Friday night match-up against the SkyView Academy Hawks. The Panthers trounced the Hawks in three straight sets, easily routing the Highlands Ranch team 25-14, 25-4, and 25-16.

The Panthers recorded 31 kills against their opponents with offensive anchors Kiera Barr and Bailey Martin each putting away eight kills. Morgan greatly aided their efforts with six kills on the evening. Rounding out the pack were Harley Phillips, with three; freshman Dominyka Reventaite, with two; Lexi Blixt, with two; and Sammy Phillips, with two.

From the servers spot the Panthers racked up 14 total aces with half coming from Blixt. Sammy Phillips kept the Hawks on their heels with five aces while Shaw and Harley Phillips each scored once ace.

Defensively the team tallied 20 total digs with Blixt leading the team with five followed closely by Barr with four. Harley Phillips, Sammy Phillips, and Shayna Hickox each had three digs against SkyView while Dresen recorded two.

After their back-to-back matches last week the Panthers have gotten a slight reprieve over the weekend and are looking to take on KIPP Denver Collegiate in Denver on Wednesday night.

As of Sunday afternoon, the KIPP Tigers were sitting on a 1-6 overall record and will enter the contest on a four-match losing streak. The varsity action gets underway at 6 p.m.