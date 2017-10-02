Panthers take down Tigers, 4-1

The Middle Park High School Soccer Team ruined the Bennett Tigers' homecoming this weekend, taking home a 4-1 win following a dominant second half performance.

Middle Park rebounded from a tough loss to Bruce Randolph last week, taking a 1-0 lead into the half. The Panthers outpaced the Tigers 3-1 in the second half, securing a vital league win. The win moves Middle Park to 5-6 on the year and 2-4 against league opponents, good for just eighth in the Frontier League.

Senior Cesar Sandoval went to work for the Panthers, tallying a goal and two assists for a team leading four points. Sandoval leads Middle Park with 14 points on the season, boasting a team high six assists and a share of the most goals with four.

Sophomore Akram Hanna scored his fourth goal of the season, while Sophomore Chris Orear and Senior Tyler Goges both notched their first score of the year. Senior Ryan Christenson had an assist in the game.

Junior Goaltender Connor Life made three saves and allowed one goal in 50 minutes. Freshman Ethan Ruttenberg made three saves in 30 minutes.

Middle Park finishes out the season with four league games, starting with a matchup at Arrupe Jesuit on Oct. 7. The Panthers return home to take on The Academy on Oct. 11.