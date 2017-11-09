Paralympic experience to be held for local disabled veterans

The National Sports Center for the Disabled (NSCD), in partnership with AT&T, held a free Veteran's Day Ability Clinic on Friday, Nov. 3 at the Family Sports Center in Centennial. This interactive clinic featured curling and sled hockey drills adapted for those who have disabilities. The Warrior Avs Sled Hockey Team demonstrated and provided instruction for the group of 25 military veterans, giving them the chance to experience Paralympic training first-hand. The curling demonstration and instruction was provided by the Denver Curling Club.

This event kicked off and celebrated AT&T's $20,000 contribution to the NSCD that will support its winter programs specifically for military veterans in 2018. This is part of a $500,000 total contribution AT&T is making to local organizations across the country who serve veterans and active duty military personnel. With the funds donated by AT&T, the NSCD will kick off 2018 and provide a Paralympic Experience Day for Military Veterans with Disabilities on Jan. 10, 2018 at the YMCA of the Rockies – Snow Mountain Ranch in Tabernash, Colo., free to veterans with a cognitive and/or physical disability. This gives fellow military veterans with a medical diagnosis a one-of-a-kind Paralympic experience that includes an introduction to curling, snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, Nordic biathlon and sled hockey. For more information or to register for one of NSCD's Military Veteran programs, visit http://www.nscd.org or call 970-726-1518.