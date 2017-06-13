Park begins road projects, expect delays | SkyHiNews.com

A major pavement preservation project began Monday in Rocky Mountain National Park that could delay some summer plans.

The work will initially take place on a 12-mile section of U.S. Highway 34/Trail Ridge Road between the Fall River Entrance and Rainbow Curve. During this phase of the project, which should take approximately two weeks, crack sealing and patch work will occur.

Park visitors should expect rolling delays of up to 20 minutes.

All three lanes at the Fall River Entrance will be patched tomorrow, June 13. From approximately 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. the two south lanes will be closed to traffic. Once patch work has been completed, the two south lanes will re-open and patch work will commence on the north lane. The Fall River Entrance will remain open during the work.

Other areas of the park that will be impacted by this ongoing pavement preservation project include the Endovalley Road, Moraine Park Campground Road, Glacier Basin Campground Road, Sprague Lake Road and Parking Area, Hollowell Park Road and Parking Area, Moraine Park Discovery Center Parking Area, Park & Ride Parking Area, Longs Peak Trailhead Parking Area, Lumpy Ridge Parking Area and the Alpine Visitor Center Parking Area.

Some parking areas will have full closures and others will have partial closures in order to complete the work. The work in parking areas will mainly occur in August and September. Weather permitting, Alpine Visitor Center and Trail Ridge Store Parking Area and Old Fall River Road will be closed Aug. 1, 2 and 3 and again Aug. 17, while the parking area is being resurfaced and then striped. When specific work dates are scheduled for other areas this information will be disseminated.

This important project is critical for the long term protection of park roads and parking areas. Work will not take place during the weekends.