Pedestrian hit in Winter Park Monday morning, driver charged | SkyHiDailyNews.com

On Monday, Jan. 23 around 8:26 a.m. members of the Fraser Winter Park Police Department, Grand County EMS, and East Grand Fire Department responded to an auto-pedestrian accident in the 78700 block of Main Street in Winter Park, according to a press release from the Fraser Winter Park Police.

A 52-year-old female from Farmington, N.M. was found lying on the ground in front of a white cargo van that had collided with her and her husband while they were using the crosswalk.

Officials investigated the incident, and stated in the release that the couple waited at the crosswalk in front of Rudi’s Deli in order to cross Main Street from east to west. The driver of a pick-up truck heading northbound in the right hand lane stopped to allow the couple to cross. The couple proceeded to walk across Main Street, and were then both struck by a 2016 Nissan Cargo Van that was driving northbound in the inside lane.

Interviews with both pedestrians and the driver revealed that neither the driver nor the pedestrians had seen each other until just prior to the accident, and it was too late to avoid the collision.

The driver of the van was identified as Mustavo Akramov, 52, of Centennial.

He was issued a summons charging him with Careless Driving Causing Bodily Injury and Failure to Yield to a Pedestrian in a Crosswalk. He was subsequently released on the summons. There was no indication that drugs or alcohol were a factor in the accident.

The couple were both transported to the East Grand Community Clinic where they were treated for minor injuries and released.

Colorado law requires all drivers to stop while a pedestrian is anywhere within a crosswalk. Pedestrians are advised that while vehicles must stop, a crosswalk is not a “safe zone”.

The Fraser Winter Park Police Department wants to advise drivers and pedestrians to be cautious of the potential dangers of using crosswalks in uncontrolled intersections.