Person of interest in suspected Tabernash arson killed by father | SkyHiNews.com

The main person of interest in a 2016 suspected arson that claimed a home in Winter Park Highlands was killed last weekend.

Former Tabernash resident Frank Huner, 58, shot and killed who he thought was an intruder breaking into his home Saturday evening in Sedalia, according to Lt. Dan Mayer, public information officer for Grand County Sheriff's Department. As Huner was on the phone with 911, he realized that the intruder was his son, 33-year-old Nicholas Huner,

Frank Huner was the owner of a home that was a complete loss following an October 2016 fire in Tabernash. Nicholas Huner was deemed a person of interest following the fire and was sought by law enforcement for questioning.

While investigating the fire, emergency workers discovered Nicholas Huner's burned car in the home's garage, according to Todd Holzwarth, chief of East Grand Fire Protection District. Investigators from the fire department and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation searched the premises and found nobody was in the home at the time of the fire.

Because his vehicle was at the premises and he was not, officials considered Nicholas Huner a person of interest, according to Holzwarth.

The day following the fire, Nicholas Huner was arrested in Utah after a high-speed chase with the Utah State Patrol. The license plates on the vehicle involved in the pursuit belonged to the burned car he left behind the night before.

Nicholas Huner had a history of felonious behavior in Colorado and Utah.

At the time of his arrest in Utah, he had a felony warrant out for the distribution of marijuana in Arapahoe County.

Frank Huner was arrested Saturday night and released over the weekend after posting a $50,000 cash bond. He appeared in court for an initial appearance Monday morning.

He faces a second-degree murder charge, despite Colorado's "Make My Day" law, which enables gun owners to use deadly force against an intruder in self-defense.