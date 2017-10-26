 PHOTO: A final farewell: Grand County officer laid to rest | SkyHiNews.com

PHOTO: A final farewell: Grand County officer laid to rest

Sally DiSciullo / For Sky-Hi News |

The hearse carrying Grant Thomas travels under the American flag hung across Highway 40 in front of the Grand County Court House on Thursday, Oct. 26. The hearse was escorted by combined law enforcement officers and deputies from the top of Berthoud pass to the Hot Sulphur Springs Mortuary. Several people from the Grand County Sheriff Office and the Grand County Detention center were lining the street.

