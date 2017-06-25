Photo Gallery: Blues From The Top Day Two | SkyHiNews.com

The Blues From the Top Festival came to a conclusion Sunday after two days of world-class music. Fans were pleased with a second straight day of sunshine, and another dazzling lineup of musicians.

The day started off with a performance from The High Mountain Gospel Choir, and moved forward with Dany Franchi, Analog Son, Alvin Youngblood Hart, Carolyn Wonderland and Anders Osborne.

The Keeping the Blues Alive stage also provided standout performances for a second straight day featuring young artists such as Emma Marie, Benji Smith, Eric Jones, Bre Davis and more.

Here are some photos and video from the event.

Dany Franchi takes the stage.

Emma Maria plays a song she wrote in memoriam of John Catt.

Analog Son greets the audience.

Headliner Anders Osborne finally arrives.