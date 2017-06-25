Photo Gallery: Blues From The Top Day Two | SkyHiNews.com

Analog Son
Analog Son at the 2017 Blues From the Top Festival. Photo by Sawyer D'Argonne
Photo by Sawyer D'Argonne
Dany Franchi returned to the stage Saturday morning. Photo by Sawyer D'Argonne
Five dollars of all Franchi's album sales from the festival are going to Blue Star Connection. Photo by Sawyer D'Argonne
The Italian won over fans with his guitar performance. Photo by Sawyer D'Argonne
Saxophonist Jimmy Carpenter joins Franchi on stage. Photo by Sawyer D'Argonne
Another Idyllic day at Hideaway Park in Winter Park. Photo by Sawyer D'Argonne
Lakewood's Emma Marie returned for a second day on the Keeping the Blues Alive stage. Photo by Sawyer D'Argonne
Photo by Sawyer D'Argonne
Photo by Sawyer D'Argonne
Photo by Sawyer D'Argonne
The band comes from Denver. Photo by Sawyer D'Argonne
Analog Son hits the main stage. Photo by Sawyer D'Argonne
Photo by Sawyer D'Argonne
View of the stage. Photo by Sawyer D'Argonne
Photo by Sawyer D'Argonne
Carolyn Wonderland delivers a powerful performance. Photo by Sawyer D'Argonne
Photo by Sawyer D'Argonne
Local restaurants came out to support the show. Photo by Sawyer D'Argonne
Announcing the winner of the raffle. Photo by Sawyer D'Argonne
Announcing the winner of a silent auction for a guitar signed by the performers. Photo by Sawyer D'Argonne
Dancing on the grass during the Dany Franchi set. Photo by Sawyer D'Argonne
Eric Jones on the keyboard playing the Keeping the Blues Alive Stage. Photo by Sawyer D'Argonne
Benji Smith was a staple on the Keeping the Blues Alive stage all weekend. Photo by Sawyer D'Argonne
Bre Davis singing on the Keeping the Blues Alive stage. Photo by Sawyer D'Argonne
Young musicians gather to close out the Keeping the Blues Alive Stage. Photo by Sawyer D'Argonne
Musicians include Benji Smith, Maddie B., Grace Kush, Eric Jones, Emma Marie, Ethan Sullivan and more. Photo by Sawyer D'Argonne
Some fans enjoying a dance. Photo by Sawyer D'Argonne
Fans wait in anticipation of headliner Anders Osborne. Photo by Sawyer D'Argonne
Osborne, from New Orleans, greets an excited crowd. Photo by Sawyer D'Argonne
Osborne and his band. Photo by Sawyer D'Argonne
Photo by Sawyer D'Argonne
Photo by Sawyer D'Argonne
Photo by Sawyer D'Argonne
Goodbye from a beautiful day in Winter Park.
Davis is accompanied by Benji Smith on guitar. Photo by Sawyer D'Argonne