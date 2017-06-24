Photo Gallery: Blues From The Top Kicks Off | SkyHiNews.com

Thousands crowded the newly revamped Hideaway Park stage to celebrate the 15th annual Blues From The Top Festival in Winter Park on Saturday.

Fans were treated to a stellar lineup of blues and rock performers, upcoming young musicians on the Keeping the Blues Alive stage, food, drink, merchandise and a sunny day.

The festival kicked off with the Austin Young Band, Jimmy Vivino + The Kate Moss 3, C.J. Chenier & The Red Hot Louisiana Band, Little Hurricane and The Fabulous Thunderbirds featuring Kim Wilson.

Founder of the festival, John Catt, was also honored today as a chair was left open on stage in remembrance of Catt and Winter Park Mayor Jimmy Lahrman proclaimed it John Catt Day.

The festival continues tomorrow, starting with the High Mountain Gospel Choir at 10 a.m. and finishing with headliner Anders Osborne.