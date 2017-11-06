Pile burning expected near Winter Park this week

With more snow arriving, U.S. Forest Service firefighters could begin burning slash pile burning near the town of Winter Park this week.

The piles are located east of Highway 40, along Moffat and Water Board roads, above the Lakota Subdivision.

Smoke may be visible from Arrow Tunnel, Corona Pass, Lakota Trail and Winter Park Resort.

Wind helps disperse smoke created during pile burning operations and snow helps keep the piles contained. Seeing flames and smoke, even after dark, is part of normal operations. This is one way that we can help reduce fuels on the landscape under the safest conditions.

Conditions are evaluated each day to determine if ignition will take place. Ignitions are generally expected to begin after 10 a.m. and will cease several hours before sunset. Smoke may be visible. Precipitation, wind, temperature, fuel moisture and staffing all play a part in when and whether ignition occurs. Firefighters monitor the area after burning is complete. Public and firefighter safety is always the number one priority in burning operations.

A complete list of areas where pile burning could occur on the Sulphur Ranger District this season is located at:http://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/4648/.